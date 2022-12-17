WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022 Results

December 17, 2022

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, Indiana

Commentators: Michael Cole & JBL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight

Knight drop steps into a side headlock. Strowman whips Knight across the ring. Strowman drops Knight with a shoulder tackle. Strowman with a Biel Throw. Knight sends Strowman shoulder first into the steel ring post. Knight delivers a chop block. Knight kicks the left hamstring of Strowman. Knight repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Strowman. Strowman kicks Knight out of the ring.

Knight slams Strowman’s head on the top rope. Strowman kicks Knight in the face. Strowman with a running shoulder tackle. Strowman whips Knight across the ring. Knight kicks Strowman in the chest. Strowman avoids the low dropkick. Strowman with an Elbow Drop. Strowman plays to the crowd. Strowman connects with The Monster Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Braun Strowman via Pinfall

Second Match: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Emma & Tamina

Shayna Baszler and Tamina will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tamina backs Baszler into the turnbuckles. Baszler turns Tamina over. Baszler sweeps out the legs of Tamina. Baszler applies a side headlock. Tamina launches Baszler to the corner. Baszler ducks a clothesline from Tamina. Baszler avoids The SuperKick. Rousey and Emma are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rousey with a Judo Throw. Emma kicks Rousey in the face. Emma with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Rousey reverses out of the irish whip from Emma. Emma side steps Rousey into the turnbuckles. Emma applies The Tarantula. Baszler pulls Rousey out of the ring. Emma with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Emma is fired up.

Rousey and Baszler regains control of the match during the commercial break. Rousey with a Fisherman’s Slam for a two count. Emma is displaying her fighting spirit. Emma repeatedly kicks Rousey in the face. Baszler stops Emma in her tracks. Emma tags in Tamina. Tamina punches Baszler. Tamina slams Baszler’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Tamina scores the elbow knockdown. Tamina SuperKicks Baszler for a two count. Emma thrust kicks the midsection of Rousey. Emma dumps Rousey out of the ring. Rousey throws Emma into the ringside barricade. Baszler rolls Tamina over for a two count. Tamina hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Tamina ascends to the top turnbuckle. Baszler with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tamina blocks The SuperPlex. Tamina HeadButts Baszler. Rousey runs interference. Baszler knocks Tamina off the top turnbuckle. Baszler makes Tamina tap out to The Kirifuda Clutch.

Winner: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler via Submission

Third Match: Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and Sheamus vs. Imperium In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ricochet and Giovanni Vinci will start things off. Ricochet drop steps into a side headlock. Vinci whips Ricochet across the ring. Ricochet slips off Vinci’s back. Ricochet rolls under a clothesline from Vinci. Ricochet with a Headscissors Takeover. Ricochet dropkicks Vinci. Ricochet applies a wrist lock. Vinci backs Ricochet into the ropes. Kaiser tags himself in. Vinci drops down on the canvas. Kaiser with a deep arm-drag. Kaiser stomps on Ricochet’s face. Kaiser blocks a boot from Ricochet. Kaiser uppercuts Ricochet. Kaiser slams Ricochet’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kaiser tags in Vinci. Vinci repeatedly kicks Ricochet in the face. Ricochet with heavy bodyshots. Ricochet knocks Kaiser off the ring apron. Vinci goes for a Bodyslam, but Ricochet lands back on his feet. Ricochet decks Vinci with a back elbow smash. Kaiser trips Ricochet from the outside. Ricochet kicks Kaiser in the face. Vinci clotheslines Ricochet. Vinci sends Ricochet face first into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Vinci sends Ricochet shoulder first into the steel ring post. Double Dropkick. Imperium has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Gunther kicks Ricochet in the gut. Gunther stomps on Ricochet’s chest. Gunther punches Ricochet in the back. Gunther puts his knee on the back of Ricochet’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Gunther stops Ricochet in his tracks. Gunther with a double leg takedown. Gunther applies The Boston Crab. Gunther stomps on Ricochet’s back. Gunther tags in Kaiser. Kaiser with a Knee Drop. Kaiser slams Ricochet’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kaiser puts his leg on the back of Ricochet’s neck. Kaiser toys around with Ricochet. Kaiser tags in Gunther. Gunther with a toe kick. Gunther applies The Sleeper Hold. Ricochet decks Gunther with a JawBreaker. Ricochet punches Kaiser. Ricochet dumps Vinci out of the ring. Gunther with a shot to the back of Ricochet’s neck. Gunther goes for a PowerBomb, but Ricochet lands back on his feet.

Ricochet ducks under a chop from Gunther. Imperium wisely pulls McIntyre and Sheamus off the apron. Vinci whips McIntyre into the steel ring steps. Gunther goes for a PowerBomb, but Ricochet counters with The CodeRed for a two count. Ricochet tags in Sheamus. Sheamus with two polish hammers. Sheamus with a corner clothesline. Vinci kicks Sheamus in the face. Sheamus with Two Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslams. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Sheamus with The White Noise. Gunther chops Sheaamus for a two count. Gunther taunts McIntyre. Sheamus HeadButts Gunther. Sheamus tags in McIntyre. Chop Exchange. McIntyre with two clotheslines. McIntyre with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. McIntyre ducks a clothesline from Gunther. McIntyre with a NeckBreaker. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Gunther counters with a Lariat. Gunther tags in Vinci. Kaiser tags himself in. McIntyre denies The European Bomb. McIntyre rocks Kaiser with a forearm smash. Ricochet lands The SomerSault Plancha. Brogue Kick/Claymore Combination to Kaiser. Sheamus tags in Ricochet. Ricochet connects with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and Sheamus via Pinfall

