The 2021 WWE Tribute to The Troops is reportedly scheduled to air Sunday, November 14 on FOX.

WWE will be taping at least one match for the Troops Tribute during tonight’s Supersized SmackDown taping at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California, according to PWInsider. There is no word on why they’re taping now, or who will be in action, but we will keep you updated.

There’s also no word on if WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and a group of Superstars will visit troops this year like they have for past specials. The 2020 TTTT special was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was taped at the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

The 2020 WWE Troops Tribute aired as a one-hour special on FOX, adjunct to NFL coverage. It was noted that air times for this year’s special will likely differ depending on your local market.

Last year’s special also marked the first time WWE did not travel to a military base since the event was created in 2003. The 2020 TTTT featured a performance by country music singer Hardy, and included three matches – Drew McIntyre defeating The Miz, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks defeating Natalya and Bayley, plus a ten-man tag team match with Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy and The Street Profits going over Elias, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Stay tuned for more.

