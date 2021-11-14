WWE Tribute To The Troops Results 11/14/21

First Match: Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler w/Robert Roode

Ziggler with a waist lock go-behind. Big E launches Ziggler into the canvas. Big E starts shaking his hips. Ziggler kicks Big E in the gut. Ziggler with a straight right hand. Ziggler mocks Big E. Big E drops down on the canvas. Big E leapfrogs over Ziggler. New Day Claps. Big E whips Ziggler across the ring. Big E scores the elbow knockdown. Big E drags Ziggler out to the ring apron. Big E with clubbing blows to Ziggler’s chest. Big E with The Running Splash on the apron. Big E applies a front face lock. Big E goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ziggler lands back on his feet. Big E rocks Ziggler with a forearm smash. Roode runs interference. Big E kicks Roode in the face. Ziggler SuperKicks Big E off the apron. Ziggler has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Ziggler applies The Sleeper Hold. Big E slings Ziggler into the canvas. Big E with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Big E ducks a clothesline from Ziggler. Big E with The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Big E hits The Running Splash for a two count. Big E plays to the crowd. Ziggler with a knee lift. Ziggler drops Big E with The Famouser for a two count. Big E goes for a Back Body Drop, but Ziggler lands back on his feet. Ziggler rakes the eyes of Big E. Ziggler connects with The Zig Zag for a two count. Big E avoids The SuperKick. Ziggler decks Big E with a back elbow smash. Big E catches Ziggler in mid-air. Big E connects with The Big Ending to pickup the victory. After the match, Roode attacks Big E from behind. Roode repeatedly stomps on Big E’s chest. Roode talks smack to Big E. Big E denies The Glorious DDT. Big E plants Roode with The Big Ending.

Winner: Big E via Pinfall

Second Match: Bianca BelAir vs. Liv Morgan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. BelAir applies a side headlock. BelAir with a side headlock takeover. Morgan answers with the headscissors escape. Morgan grabs a side headlock. BelAir sends Morgan into the ropes. Rollup Exchange. BelAir drops Morgan with a shoulder tackle. Morgan drops down on the canvas. BelAir taunts Morgan. BelAir leapfrogs over Morgan. Morgan lunges over BelAir. Morgan with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Morgan is playing mind games with BelAir.

Morgan has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Morgan with a Corner Dropkick. BelAir side steps Morgan into the turnbuckles. BelAir hits The SpineBuster for a two count. BelAir goes for a PowerBomb, but Morgan counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Morgan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. BelAir sends Morgan back first into the turnbuckles. Morgan kicks BelAir in the face. BelAir catches Morgan in mid-air. BelAir dumps Morgan face first on the top turnbuckle pad. BelAir connects with The KOD to pickup the victory. After the match, BelAir hugs Morgan.

Winner: Bianca BelAir via Pinfall

Third Match: Roman Reigns w/Paul Heyman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura w/Rick Boogs

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nakamura with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nakamura applies a hammerlock. Nakamura transitions into a side headlock. Reigns reverses the hold. Nakamura whips Reigns across the ring. Nakamura with a Flying Mid-Kick for a one count. Nakamura with a knee drop for a one count. Nakamura follows that with forearm shivers into the midsection of Reigns. Nakamura delivers Good Vibrations. Reigns uppercuts Nakamura. Reigns with a series of corner clotheslines. Reigns with a leaping clothesline.

Reigns poses for the crowd. Nakamura regains control of the match during the commercial break. Nakamura applies The Sleeper Hold. Reigns slings Nakamura across the ring. Reigns with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Reigns prepares for The Superman Punch. Reigns gets distracted by Boogs shredding. Heyman is trying to calm down Reigns. Nakamura avoids The Superman Punch. Nakamura with The Step Through Kick. Nakamura gets Reigns in position for The Kinshasa. The Usos attacks Boogs from behind. Nakamura starts brawling with The Usos. Reigns delivers The Superman Punch. Reigns rolls Nakamura back into the ring. Reigns connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Roman Reigns via Pinfall

