Sunday’s WWE Tribute to The Troops special reportedly drew 2.030 million viewers on FOX, according to Wrestlenomics.

The one-hour WWE Troops Tribute drew a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which represents 663,000 viewers in that age group.

The Troops special aired on FOX this past Sunday, at 5pm in many markets, amid the regular NFL Sunday on FOX coverage.

Ratings for the 2020 TTTT were not available, and the 2019 special did not air on TV. The 2018 TTTT aired on a Thursday night in late December on the USA Network, as usual, and drew 1.127 million viewers with a 0.32 key demo rating.

WWE aired three matches for the Troops special this past Sunday – WWE Champion Big E defeating Dolph Ziggler, Bianca Belair defeating Liv Morgan, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the non-title main event. The matches were taped on October 15 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Lilian Garcia performed the National Anthem.

Below are several clips from the 2021 WWE Tribute to The Troops:

