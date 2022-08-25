AEW star Chris Jericho has indicated that WWE officials are trying to get him back with the company.

A fan on Twitter wrote about how they’d like to see Jericho wrestle AJ Styles or Kevin Owens if he ever returns to WWE. The fan remarked that these matches would be “fire” and Jericho responded, “They’ve already happened… multiple times [smiling face emoji]”

Another fan responded to Jericho and wrote about how they want to see a stable with Jericho, Owens and Sami Zayn. They wrote, “Make it happen Y2J!!!”

Jericho responded and seemingly accused WWE of contract tampering.

“Hmmm…well Some higher ups want that to happen sooner than later! #tampering,” he wrote.

Jericho’s comments are interesting as it was revealed this week how AEW Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh sent an e-mail to WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan about allegations of contract tampering, warning WWE not to contact wrestlers who are under contract to AEW. It was reported that WWE contacted multiple AEW talents, directly or indirectly. You can click here for the full report from earlier.

It was reported back in mid-February that Jericho signed a contract extension with AEW as his two-year contract option was picked up the month before, putting him under contract to the company until the first of 2024.

Jericho was one of the AEW Originals that signed with the company as they launched the promotion in January 2019. He went on to defeat Kenny Omega at the inaugural AEW pay-per-view Double Or Nothing on May 25 of that year, then became the inaugural AEW World Champion by defeating Adam Page at All Out on August 31. Jericho held that title for 182 days, and has not held another title in AEW since then.

Jericho’s last run with WWE ended in the summer of 2017, but he came back in January 2018 for a few appearances. While with AEW, Jericho appeared on the June 27, 2002 RAW in a video message to congratulate John Cena on his 25th Anniversary with the company, along with a few other AEW stars including Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight. AEW gave permission to the AEW stars for those cameo appearances that night.

Jericho spent more than 15 years with WWE and had numerous title reigns, becoming the ninth Triple Crown Champion, and the fourth Grand Slam Champion.

Jericho is scheduled to face Danielson at AEW All Out on September 4.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

