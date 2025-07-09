– The word making the rounds within the independent pro wrestling scene is that a WWE tryout will be held during WWE SummerSlam 2025 Weekend in New Jersey in early-August.

– An online pre-sale for tickets to the upcoming special episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network scheduled to emanate from The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. on August 19 is now ongoing at Ticketmaster.com with the pre-sale code: WWETIX.

– AZ Central has a featured story up on their website this week focusing on former Arizona State football player and one-time NFL hopeful Case Hatch (Tate Wilder) making the transition from the gridiron to the squared circle, joining WWE after being one of the early WWE Next In Line (NIL) signees.

– The countdown of the “25 Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever” continued on the official WWE YouTube channel on Tuesday with the release of the complete Undertaker vs. Bret Hart match for the WWE Championship from the WWE SummerSlam 1997 pay-per-view, which comes in at number 23 on the list.