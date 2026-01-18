A recent WWE tryout in Orlando has drawn unexpected scrutiny after participant Sallie Grace disclosed that she suffered a concussion during the evaluation. Grace, an Instagram influencer invited to attend the tryout, shared details of the incident and raised concerns about the pace and structure of the session.

“Everyone’s getting concussed left and right… People are getting injured. One girl got kicked in the head,” Grace wrote, describing what she experienced while taking part in the tryout.

Why this matters is bigger than a single tryout injury. WWE tryouts are designed to test athletic potential under pressure, but Grace’s account highlights the fine line between pushing prospects to stand out and creating an unsafe environment where competitors feel compelled to take risks. Her comments about participants crowding each other and trying too hard to impress speak to a long-standing issue in open tryouts, where limited time and high stakes can lead to dangerous situations.

Looking ahead, Grace said she made the decision to stop once she realized something was wrong, even after being encouraged to continue, prioritizing her long-term health over the opportunity. Her experience may prompt renewed discussion about safety protocols and spacing at future WWE tryouts, especially as the company continues to recruit talent from non-traditional backgrounds.