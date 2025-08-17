Jade Cargill revealed that she and Naomi had big plans to push the limits at WWE Evolution 2.

During a recent interview with Metro UK, Cargill shared that the two had pitched the idea of using mace and razors in their No Holds Barred match, along with taking the fight out into the crowd for a wild brawl. She said,

“There was so much we wanted to use. We wanted to use mace, that was going to be tough. And then we wanted to use razors, and that was going to be tough, but I welcome it, I’m like ‘razors, let’s do it.’”

She continued, “And then we wanted to go in the crowd, so that was a couple things, because women we don’t typically go in the crowd and I love crowd interaction. I wish we were able to use the mace. But we gotta think about the crowd. We don’t want anybody in the crowd to be maced, because mace goes so far,” she added. “That would’ve been wild! The whole front row would have been lit with mace!”

During a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Jacob Fatu was asked which wrestlers he’d want by his side in a massive bar fight. His picks? The late Andre the Giant, Haku, and Umaga.

On who he’d want on his time for a bar fight: “Okay, well, bruh, you know who we’re going to have to lead the way is Mr. Andre the Giant. So, hey, bruh, so me, it’s going to have to be Andre. I mean, Andre…. Bruh, you got to be the great Haku, baby. Get you with the Tongan death grip around there. I mean, and then, okay, so that’s three. Oh, man, hold on, bruh. Oh, damn, bruh.”

On also wanting Umaga and Harley Race: “I didn’t know how tough this was. Hold on, hold on. I know how tough this is. Okay, so definitely Andre. Who else I get? I got to get my uncle Umaga, man. Come on, come on, bro. Oh, man, who was in there that didn’t play around, bro? Who didn’t play? Uh, uh, Harley race. I’m gonna go Harley Race.”

Becky Lynch is gearing up to defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Natalya on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

Ahead of their matchup, Becky shared a video on Instagram highlighting Natalya embracing her Nattie Neidhart persona ahead of AAA TripleMania XXXIII. The clip also included moments from their WWE SmackDown encounters in 2016-2017, showing Natalya ambushing Becky from behind.

Becky captioned the post with the following, “Bring this version or Nattie. I’m sick of Natalya. P.S. I never forget.”

