WWE’s TV partners are reportedly frustrated over the release of Bray Wyatt.

As noted, WWE announced on Saturday that Wyatt has been released from the company. It was noted WWE officials cited budget cuts as the reason for Wyatt’s departure.

In an update, there is said to be “a lot of frustration” from the networks WWE works with, presumably NBCUniversal/USA Network and FOX, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast.

One network source reportedly said, “Bray’s released is really disappointing and a little scary that top stars are being let go.”

It was previously reported that Wyatt had been advertised to make his return at the August 9 RAW from Orlando. Zarian adds that Wyatt was scheduled for a major program at SummerSlam later this month.

This comes after it was reported last week that WWE’s TV partners were not happy with CM Punk reportedly going to AEW. You can click here for that report, which includes reactions to Daniel Bryan potentially signing with AEW.

