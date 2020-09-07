– The final WWE SmackDown ratings from Friday will be delayed until tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday. This week’s WWE RAW and WWE NXT Super Tuesday II ratings will also be delayed one day this week.

– Below is the latest WWE Playlist episode, featuring a look at alliances we never saw coming in WWE. The video features Paul Heyman linking up with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection, and more.

