WWE made a random tweet today with a word that was once banned under former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

As seen below, WWE made a tweet this evening that simply says, “wrestling,” with nothing else.

On a related note, the AEW On TV official account made a tweet that simply says “elite” and nothing else.

It remains to be seen if these are some sort of error tweets, which have happened in the past, but usually those kind of posts have been deleted by now.

It’s interesting to note that WWE tweeted “wrestling” and AEW tweeted “elite” on the same day and around the same time that other top brands are making similar posts. As seen in the screenshots below, CNN tweeted “breaking news” while Variety simply wrote “movie” in one of their tweets. It’s possible that this is some sort of new Twitter marketing move.

The new tweet from WWE comes after it was reported in early August how WWE lifted the longtime bans on the words “wrestler” and “wrestling” now that Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is in charge.

Word from within WWE is that many people were happy with “wrestler” and “wrestling” being allowed on TV. Drew McIntyre used the words “wrestlers,” “wrestling” and “wrestle” during a promo on the August 15 RAW, while Natalya recently added “wrestler” to her Twitter bio, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther posted a photo of himself with “PRO WRESTLING CHAMPION” as the caption.

Cody Rhodes used “wrestlers” and “championship belts” in his April 11 RAW promo, but later indicated that he was fined for using “belts” on TV. This was before McMahon retired in late July.

There’s no word yet on what led to today’s “wrestling” tweet, but we will keep you updated. You can see the full tweets from AEW and WWE below, along with screenshots of the CNN and Variety tweets:

