WWE Tweets on Bret Hart’s Birthday

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart turns 63 years old today while WWE referee Charles Robinson turns 56 and former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty, who now works at the WWE Performance Center, turns 47.
WWE tweeted the following on The Hitman’s birthday:
In honor of @BretHart's birthday, pick your 3 favorites! 👇 👇 👇 🔠 pic.twitter.com/wqUdAbUVgO
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 2, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
