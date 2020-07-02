WWE Tweets on Bret Hart’s Birthday

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart turns 63 years old today while WWE referee Charles Robinson turns 56 and former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty, who now works at the WWE Performance Center, turns 47.

WWE tweeted the following on The Hitman’s birthday:

In honor of @BretHart's birthday, pick your 3 favorites! 👇 👇 👇 🔠 pic.twitter.com/wqUdAbUVgO — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 2, 2020

