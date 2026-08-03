Baron Corbin is backing up everything he promised.

Corbin captured the WWE United States Championship on night two of WWE SummerSlam, defeating Trick Williams to bring an end to Williams’ reign.

Speaking during the SummerSlam post-show, the newly crowned champion said he arrived in WWE with one goal in mind and wasted no time accomplishing it.

“I feel good. Look, I told everybody I was on a mission when I got here. I told everybody that steps in my way, they’re gonna get run over. People are gonna get hurt, there’s gonna be collateral damage.”

Corbin made it clear he wasn’t interested in making friends or relying on his past accomplishments.

“I’m not here for friends. I’m not here for any bit of history of what I did prior to this. It’s walking in the door and making my statement, and that’s what I did.”

He also pointed to the speed of his rise, noting that just three weeks after arriving, he found himself competing for championship gold on one of WWE’s biggest stages.

“Three weeks, I’m in SummerSlam, facing Trick Williams one-on-one for the U.S. Title. I told him I was taking it home, I told him there was nothing he could do, and I did it.”

Corbin closed with a simple message following his championship victory.

“Very simple.”

As the post-match interview came to a close, Corbin confirmed that he’s ditching the custom fur edition of the WWE U.S. title that Trick Williams has been carrying, which he won on Sunday, and switching the look back to the original style.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.