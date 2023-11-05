History was made in more ways than one at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 on Saturday afternoon.

According to WWE Stats, there has never been a WWE United States Championship reign that began and ended outside of the United States.

Until this weekend.

Rey Mysterio first captured the WWE U.S. title by defeating former champion Austin Theory on an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in August that took place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend lost the WWE U.S. title on Saturday after being hit by brass knuckles by Logan Paul, who pinned him to become the new champion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.