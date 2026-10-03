Brock Lesnar has taken his rightful place in the history of Minnesota sports and athletics.

On Friday evening, WWE legend and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar, who was also a 2000 NCAA Division I Heavyweight Wrestling for the University of Minnesota, was inducted into the University of Minnesota’s M Club Hall of Fame.

The following press release was issued following the ceremony. Also embedded below are a couple of photos of Brock Lesnar and some of the other inductees at the 10/2 Hall of Fame event.

Gopher Athletics ‘M Club’ Announces 2026 Hall of Fame Class

The University of Minnesota’s M Club, one of the nation’s largest and oldest varsity letterwinner clubs, will induct 10 new Hall of Fame members on Friday, Oct. 2, in a ceremony at Huntington Bank Stadium. The individuals will be recognized throughout the weekend at various events, including the Oct. 3 Saturday home football game against Michigan.

The 2026 M Club Hall of Fame:

Guillermo Alvarez – Men’s Gymnastics

Luke Appert – Baseball

Daniel Croaston – Men’s Swim & Dive

Lauren Gibbemeyer-Mendes – Volleyball

Jody Horak – Women’s Hockey

Brock Lesnar – Wrestling

Sean Lumpkin – Football

Larry Olimb – Men’s Hockey

Sarah (Wilhite) Parsons – Volleyball

Lezlie Weiss – Softball

Guillermo Alvarez (Men’s Gymnastics, 2002-05)

Out of Denver, Colorado, Alvarez was a force in men’s gymnastics from 2002-05. In his senior year, Alvarez was named the 2005 Nissen-Emery Award winner, an honor that goes to the top gymnast in the sport. He was also named the 2005 Big Ten Medal of Honor award winner and an NCAA runner-up in the vault and parallel bars. Alvarez was also the 2005 Big Ten champion on the vault and took third in the all-around. Over the course of his career, Alvarez was an All-American and All-Big Ten athlete in each of his four years. He received four First Team All-Big Ten honors and eight All-America accolades. In 2002, Alvarez was also named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. A psychology major, Alvarez was a four-time GCA Academic All-America Scholar Athlete. He later became a member of the 2006 and 2007 Team USA World Championship teams.

Luke Appert (Baseball, 2000-03)

Hailing from Cottage Grove, Minn., Appert played second base for the Gopher baseball team from 2000-03. He was named a Second-Team All-American in 2003 and a Third-Team All-American in 2002. Appert is the only two-time Big Ten Player of the Year in school history and was the first player to win back-to-back honors since Barry Larkin in 1984-85. In 2003, he finished the season batting .373 with 53 runs, 45 RBI and a .476 on-base percentage. Appert was an integral part of three Big Ten Championship teams and was a member of both the 2002 and 2003 Big Ten All-Tournament teams. Appert started his career as a 2000 Freshman All-America honorable mention and was a four-year starter for the Gophers. To this day, Appert still ranks in the top 10 in school history in career games played (237), runs scored (203), RBIs (172), at bats (821), hits (287), doubles (69), walks (121), home runs (28) and total bases (454).

Daniel Croaston (Men’s Swimming & Diving, 1998-01)

A Champlin, Minn., product, Dan Croaston was a six-time All-American diver at the University of Minnesota from 1998-01. During his time as a Gopher, Croaston was a two-time Big Ten Diver of the Year (2000-01), a three-time Big Ten Diver of the Championships (1999-2001), and a four-time Big Ten Champion. He won the 3-meter conference title three years in a row, and added a 10-meter platform title in 2001. He was also a part of two Big Ten championship teams during his Gopher tenure. Croaston dominated his junior and senior seasons when he earned All-America honors in six-straight diving events, highlighted by fifth-place finishes in the 1-meter (2000) and platform (2001). Upon graduation, Croaston held the program record on the 1-meter board (403.25) and was an All-American in all three diving events in 2000 and 2001. Croaston also competed at the Olympic trials in 2000 and 2004.

Lauren Gibbemeyer-Mendes (Volleyball, 2007-10)

Hailing from St. Paul, Minn., Lauren Gibbemeyer-Mendes played with the Gopher volleyball team from 2007-10. The former Big Ten Freshman of the Year was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection from 2008-10. Gibbemeyer-Mendes was also a two-time First Team All-American and garnered Second Team All-America honors in 2008. Gibbemeyer-Mendes hit .336 for her career, which currently ranks fifth in school history. To this day, Gibbemeyer-Mendes’ 593 total career blocks sits atop the Gopher recordbooks, while her block assists (501) rank second. Gibbemeyer-Mendes guided the volleyball team to a 28-9 record in 2009 en route to a Final Four appearance. Following her Gopher career, Gibbemeyer-Mendes was a part of the USA National Team from 2011-19 and won four gold medals, 1 silver and three bronze. She was also a part of the 2016 FIVB Women’s Club World Championship, which won silver and was named Best Blocker in the 2011 Pan American Games.

Jody Horak (Women’s Hockey, 2002-05)

Jody Horak, a Blaine, Minn. product, played for the women’s hockey team from 2002-05. The starting goalie, Horak, helped the Gophers win two national championships during her junior and senior seasons. During her tenure, the Gophers also won three WCHA regular-season titles and three WCHA tournament titles. A standout in net, Horak was a two-time First Team All-WCHA selection in 2002 and 2003. A two-time WCHA goaltending champion, Horak held a remarkable 1.43 goals against average and .947 save percentage as a freshman and a 1.85 goals against average and a .927 save percentage in 2003. As a senior, she was also named a 2005 All-American after posting a 1.45 goals against average and .924 save percentage. She graduated with the three highest season win totals in school history and held a career record of 83-14-6. When she graduated, she set school records for saves and save percentage in a season and career record holder in wins.

Brock Lesnar (1998-2000)

Brock Lesnar made a name for himself while competing with Gopher wrestling during his two seasons here from 1998-2000. A Webster, S.D. native, Lesnar transferred to Minnesota from Bismarck Junior College in the fall of 1998 and proved to be a dominant force at heavyweight. During his Gopher career, Lesnar racked up a remarkable 55-3 record and 23 pins. He won the 2000 NCAA heavyweight championship after finishing as an NCAA runner-up in 1999. A two-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champion, Lesnar ended his career tied for the best winning percentage in program history. He later went on to pursue a professional wrestling career with WWE in 2000 and became a seven-time WWE Champion, including earning the distinction of becoming the youngest champion in company history in 2002. He also spent time in the UFC, becoming the heavyweight champion in 2008. Further showcasing his athleticism, Lesnar was also in training camp with the Minnesota Vikings in 2004 and played in three preseason games despite not having played football since high school.

Sean Lumpkin (Football, 1988-91)

A native of Golden Valley, Minn., Sean Lumpkin played for the Gopher football team from 1988-91. Lumpkin showcased his talents throughout his Gopher tenure. In his junior and senior seasons, Lumpkin garnered First and Second Team All-Big Ten, leading the team in tackles both seasons. Named the team’s most valuable player in 1991, he was also one of the team captains that season. As a senior, Lumpkin had five interceptions, bettering his four as a junior. He also returned two for touchdowns and set a school record for consecutive games with an interception (4). In addition to leading the team in tackles and picks that season, he also led the Gophers in tackles for loss, pass breakups, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries in 1991. To date, his 12 interceptions rank tied for second in school history, while his interception yards (283) sit atop the Gopher record books. His seven fumble recoveries also sit tied for second in school history. Lumpkin was selected as the 106th pick (fourth round) in the 1992 NFL Draft and played five years and 67 games with the New Orleans Saints.

Larry Olimb (Men’s Hockey, 1989-92)

Hailing from Warroad, Minn., Larry Olimb played for the Gopher men’s hockey team from 1989-92. Donning the honor of being named team captain his senior year, Olimb saved his best season for last. He scored 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) in 44 games, which led him to be named a Hobey Baker finalist in 1992, the award given out to the top player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey. He was also named an All-WCHA First Team selection and second team All-American that season. Olimb aided the Gophers to two WCHA titles and a 1989 NCAA runner-up finish. Playing in 182 career games, Olimb still holds the title of all-time assists leader (159) and ranks fifth in all-time scoring (218). After college, Olimb was drafted by the Minnesota North Stars and played professional hockey until 1995.

Sarah (Wilhite) Parsons (Volleyball, 2013-16)

Hailing from Eden Prairie, Minn., Sarah Wilhite-Parsons played for the Gopher volleyball program from 2013-16. While playing as a six-rotation outside for the Gophers, Wilhite-Parsons saved her best season for her last. As a senior, she was named the AVCA and ESPNW National Player of the Year, which goes to the top athlete in women’s Division I volleyball. She is the first and only Gopher to don the honor. The former Big Ten Player of the Year and All-Big Ten selection, Wilhite-Parsons, guided the team to back-to-back NCAA Final Fours in 2015-16 and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team in 2015. The four-time Big Ten Player of the Week averaged a Big Ten-best 4.2 kills per set that season. She finished her career with 1,182 kills. Following her Gopher career, Wilhite-Parsons went on to play for USA Volleyball and, to date, has gold and bronze medals to her name in international play.

Lezlie Weiss (Softball, 1990-93)

Lezlie Weiss came to the Minnesota softball program from Forest Lake, Minn., and played for the Gophers from 1990-93. Weiss was the fourth Gopher to earn the title of All-American, playing third base for the Gophers in 1992. Weiss earned three All-Big Ten honors while at Minnesota, once as a first-team selection (1992) and twice as a second-team honoree (1991 and 1993). She helped Minnesota to a Big Ten title, a school-record 48 wins, and the Gophers’ second NCAA tournament appearance in 1991. A member of the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame, Weiss completed her career as Minnesota’s career leader with 259 hits, which currently ranks sixth in school history while leading all Gophers with 755 career assists. To date, no Gopher has played in more games than Weiss, which is set at 251.