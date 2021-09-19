For the first time since 2019, WWE will run a live event tour in the UK.
It all starts today. Below are the dates, cities, and lineups:
September 19 n Newcastle
Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable and Otis
Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens
Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins
Intercontinental Championship: King Nakamura (c) vs. Apollo Crews
Newcastle Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
September 20 in London,
Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable and Otis
Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens
Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins
Intercontinental Championship: King Nakamura (c) vs. Apollo Crews
London Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
September 22 in Cardiff
Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable and Otis
Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens
Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins
Intercontinental Championship: King Nakamura (c) vs. Apollo Crews
Glasgow Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair