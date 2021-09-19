For the first time since 2019, WWE will run a live event tour in the UK.

It all starts today. Below are the dates, cities, and lineups:

September 19 n Newcastle

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable and Otis

Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

Intercontinental Championship: King Nakamura (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Newcastle Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

September 20 in London,

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable and Otis

Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

Intercontinental Championship: King Nakamura (c) vs. Apollo Crews

London Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

September 22 in Cardiff

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable and Otis

Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

Intercontinental Championship: King Nakamura (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Glasgow Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair