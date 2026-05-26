With WrestleMania 42 wrapped up, the spotlight has turned to what WWE plans to do with one of its most talked-about stars, CM Punk. Recently, wrestling pundits Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo expressed their frustration over the company’s apparent lack of creative direction for Punk. During an episode of The Coach and Bro Show, Coachman didn’t hold back, calling out WWE for allowing Punk to sit at home while they scramble to develop a storyline.

“If Punk is one of the biggest names in wrestling, which he is, why should he be sidelined?” said Coachman.

According to him, WWE has a unique opportunity to capitalize on Punk’s popularity, especially after WrestleMania’s high-profile matches. Instead, they seem to be at a standstill, and fans are left guessing about Punk’s next move.

“But we’ve heard rumors that part of the reason is they didn’t have any creative for him after he lost the belt to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Vince, there are probably four guys making north of $5 million a year, and he’s one of them. How do you not have CM Punk creative ready to go the next day—especially when you’ve got four shows in six weeks across different networks?”

For those who have followed wrestling for years, this situation isn’t just frustrating; it feels like a missed booking opportunity. Fans are buzzing online about potential angles and rivalries that could easily be put in place if creative were to get behind Punk.

Vince Russo echoed Coachman’s sentiments, suggesting that WWE is losing valuable momentum by not having a plan.

“And not only that—when he’s a top babyface like Punk is, you’ve got to rebuild him immediately. The last thing you want to do is have him lose and then put him on the shelf.”

That loss is fresh in everyone’s mind. That babyface should come back the very next show with impact. We talk about this all the time—protecting your talent. You don’t give the guy a loss and then send him home for four weeks.”