WWE United States Championship Match Announced For SummerSlam Pre-Show, Best Of SummerSlam Now On Youtube

WWE has announced on Twitter that the United States championship matchup between Apollo Crews and MVP will now be happening on the pre-show of tonight’s SummerSlam pay per view.

WWE has also released the best of SummerSlam on their Youtube page, which features some of the best matches in the Big Four pay per view’s history. Bouts include Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog, Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon, John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan, Stone Cold vs. The Undertaker, and more.