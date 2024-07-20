Logan Paul will defend the WWE United States Championship against LA Knight at the SummerSlam premium live event.

The bout was confirmed on this evening’s SmackDown, where Paul and Knight had a contract signing segment.

"I guess balls don't run in the family now do they?!"@RealLAKnight #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qwoHgpOQNC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 20, 2024

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 3rd, 2024 from the Cleveland Browns Stadium. An updated lineup can be found below.

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER

WWE United States Championship Match:

Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax