WWE United States Championship Matchup To Open Tomorrow’s Raw

WWE issued the following press release announcing that Apollo Crews will defend his United States championship against MVP on tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The bout, which was originally set for the Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view, will be opening the show. Check out the details below.

Will the real United States Champion please stand up?

Apollo Crews and MVP will settle that question to kick off this Monday night’s Raw as they battle for the United States Title.

The storied prize has been clouded in controversy lately. Crews was originally set to defend the Championship against MVP at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, but wasn’t cleared to compete as a result of Bobby Lashley’s attack.

As a result, MVP declared himself the new Champion, even unveiling a new title.

With Crews ready to go — and likely fed up with the braggadocious MVP’s antics in recent weeks — can he finally silence his boisterous rival? Or will MVP solidify his claim to the gold?