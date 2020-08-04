WWE United States Title Match Confirmed for SummerSlam

MVP vs. WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will take place at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW saw Crews return to action and put his title on the line, retaining over MVP in a match where Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin were at ringside. MVP later cut a post-match promo and announced that he wants his rematch at SummerSlam.

Crews later noted that he will be carrying and defending the new United States Title belt, and will be hanging up the old design on his kids’ bedroom wall.

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for August 23. A location will be announced soon. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

