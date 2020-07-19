WWE United States Title Match Pulled from Tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV

MVP vs. WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews did not take place during tonight’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view.

Tom Phillips announced before the match that Crews is unable to compete due to an injury. It was noted that Crews was at the Performance Center earlier in the day, eager to compete, but he did not pass his pre-match physical. It was also said that Crews has a bulging disc in his back, from the recent Full Nelson attack by Bobby Lashley.

Tonight’s pay-per-view did feature a quick segment where Lashley and MVP came to the ring to joke about Crews being hurt. MVP then declared that he is the new champion by forfeit. He retrieved the title from ringside as the new belt was on display, but there was no official announcement made about a title change. MVP is acting as if he is the new champion by forfeit, but WWE says Crews is still the champion.

Crews has not appeared on RAW since the June 29 episode, which is where the Lashley attack took place. There is no word yet on why he is currently out of action, but it’s believed that the back injury is just a part of the storylines. There is no word yet on if Crews is out for reasons related to COVID-19.

Stay tuned for updates on Crews’ status. Below are a few shots from tonight’s angle at Extreme Rules:

