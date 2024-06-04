A huge rematch is reportedly in the works for WWE Clash at the Castle.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, Cody Rhodes will be defending the WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles at the event, which takes place on June 15th from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The American Nightmare successfully defended the gold against the Phenomenal One at WWE Backlash France, but Styles attacked Cody on last week’s SmackDown after teasing retirement.

HOLY F*CK! AJ Styles with the Styles Clash off the steps tonight ☠️ pic.twitter.com/ausZskcntE — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) June 1, 2024

Meltzer adds in his report that the match is expected to be announced as soon as this evening’s Raw, but most likely on Friday’s SmackDown.