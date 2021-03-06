Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Tonight’s SmackDown main event saw Bryan defeat Jey Uso in a Steel Cage match. Per the stipulation, Bryan earned a Fastlane title shot from Reigns by winning.

The winner of Bryan vs. Reigns at Fastlane will go on to defend the Universal Title against WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania 37.

The 2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view takes place on March 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37.

Below is the updated Fastlane card, along with several shots from tonight’s main event:

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1368030938127597571

He did it.@WWEDanielBryan has earned an opportunity at the Universal Championship at Fastlane! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/jwbCKYbJWw — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 6, 2021

