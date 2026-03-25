WWE is earning some major recognition in the sports television world.

The company’s WWE Unreal docuseries, which streams on Netflix, has officially been nominated for three Sports Emmy Awards.

The series continues to spotlight the behind-the-scenes side of WWE, and now it’s being honored for its production excellence.

That’s a big spotlight moment for the company’s media division.

According to the nominations, WWE Unreal is up for Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized, Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form, and Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty.

Paul Levesque, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, reacted to the news with a message shared on social media.

“WWE: Unreal’s nomination for three Sports Emmys is a testament to the work and dedication of every single individual WWE whose work makes us run,” Levesque wrote on X. “Also, a massive thank you to our partners who helped bring this show to life and congratulations to all involved in the show and its production.”

For those who haven’t checked it out yet, seasons one and two of WWE Unreal are currently available to stream for subscribers on Netflix.