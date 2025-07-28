Veteran journalist Jim Varsallone spoke with Chris Weaver, the director for season one of the upcoming WWE: UNREAL on Netflix original documentary series, for an in-depth interview to promote the highly-anticipated debut of the controversial behind-the-scenes show scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

During the discussion, Weaver spoke about the primary goal behind WWE: UNREAL being to expand the overall WWE audience by drawing in new fans.

‘They’ve seen how these behind the scenes follow-docs on Netflix have propelled leagues and athletes and opened up to new audiences,” Weaver told Varsallone. “And I think that was a major goal for them is like, ‘hey let’s see if we can get more people to watch this thing and expand our footprint, our audience.’”

Weaver continued, “So yes hopefully we’re gonna do that. I know it’s been a polarizing discussion in the wrestling realm, but my hope is the next fan coming in, is what we’re after.”

In addition to discussing the goal for the show, Weaver also made it clear during the interview that he is hopeful to create more shows like WWE: UNREAL.

Featured below is the official description for the interview, which you can also watch in its’ entirety embedded below.