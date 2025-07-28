Veteran journalist Jim Varsallone spoke with Chris Weaver, the director for season one of the upcoming WWE: UNREAL on Netflix original documentary series, for an in-depth interview to promote the highly-anticipated debut of the controversial behind-the-scenes show scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
During the discussion, Weaver spoke about the primary goal behind WWE: UNREAL being to expand the overall WWE audience by drawing in new fans.
‘They’ve seen how these behind the scenes follow-docs on Netflix have propelled leagues and athletes and opened up to new audiences,” Weaver told Varsallone. “And I think that was a major goal for them is like, ‘hey let’s see if we can get more people to watch this thing and expand our footprint, our audience.’”
Weaver continued, “So yes hopefully we’re gonna do that. I know it’s been a polarizing discussion in the wrestling realm, but my hope is the next fan coming in, is what we’re after.”
In addition to discussing the goal for the show, Weaver also made it clear during the interview that he is hopeful to create more shows like WWE: UNREAL.
Featured below is the official description for the interview, which you can also watch in its’ entirety embedded below.
WWE: UnReal Season 1 Director Chris Weaver talks WWE: UnReal on NextflixVideo interview with Chris Weaver, the director of the new WWE docuseries “WWE: UnReal” on Netflix.
Season 1, with possibiltities for more seasons, if Season 1 goes well, premieres on July 29.
“WWE: Unreal” is a new docuseries about the behind-the-scenes world of WWE. The docuseries offers an unprecedented look into the WWE writer’s room, the lives of the WWE Superstars and the immense effort required to produce their shows.
Season 1 covers January 2025 through WrestleMania in April 2025.
EPISODE TITLES:
* Episode 1 – New Era
* Episode 2 – Push
* Episode 3 – Worth The Wait
* Episode 4 – Heel Turn
* Episode 5 – Wrestlemania
SUPERSTARS FEATURED: Triple H, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair and Xavier Woods
Logline: “For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.”
Director: Chris Weaver
Showrunner: Erik Powers
Executive Producers: Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Marc Pomarico
Production Companies: Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, WWE
Episodes: 5 episodes x 50 Minutes
Visit www.netflix.com/wweunreal
