WWE is bringing a new original series to Netflix next month, and fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival.

Ahead of the new series, WWE: UNREAL, which debuts on July 25 on Netflix, a lot of controversy has surrounded the show, as it boasts giving fans unprecedented access behind-the-scenes in WWE, including the closed-door creative and writing meetings.

POST Wrestling released the official episode guide for the new WWE: UNREAL on Netflix series, with descriptions for each episode included.

WWE: UNREAL ON NETFLIX EPISODE GUIDE 2025 Episode 1: The premiere episode centers on WWE’s landmark debut of RAW on Netflix, which aired live from the Intuit Dome in January. The episode spotlights the main event clash between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, and features key behind-the-scenes moments with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley. Episode 2: This installment dives into the 2025 Royal Rumble, focusing on the tension between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, while also chronicling Jey Uso’s surprising Royal Rumble win. The episode explores how shifting loyalties and long-running rivalries shaped the road to WrestleMania. Episode 3: With a focus on WWE’s women’s division, this episode covers Chelsea Green’s surprise U.S. Title win in December, the dramatic return of Charlotte Flair, and the key women’s matches at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. Bianca Belair is also given a dedicated spotlight segment. Episode 4: A turning point in the series, this episode captures John Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber in March. The episode also covers the men’s Chamber match and the New Day’s transformation. Nick Khan gives a rare exclusive interview, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Brian Gewirtz offer commentary on Cena’s character shift. Episode 5: The finale centers around WrestleMania 41, highlighting key matches such as Gunther vs. Jey Uso, CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns, and Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair. The episode culminates in Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, and closes with an inside look at Triple H preparing creative direction for the post-Mania RAW.

In addition to the episode descriptions for WWE: UNREAL leaking, the article also noted that filming for the series is actually still ongoing, and a second series is tentatively planned for 2026.