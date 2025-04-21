WWE Unreal is coming to Netflix this summer, and the content is going to be as the name suggests.
Unreal.
On Monday morning, WWE and Netflix released the following details and first official trailer for the new WWE Unreal original series:
WWE: Unreal: COMING THIS SUMMER 2025
Logline: For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.
Director: Chris Weaver Showrunner: Erik Powers Executive Producers: Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Marc Pomarico Companies: Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, WWE
Episodes: 10 episodes x 50 Minutes
ABOUT WWE ON NETFLIX
The much-anticipated debut of live weekly programming unfolding 52 weeks a year on Netflix marks a new era for WWE fans. As of January 2025, Netflix has been the exclusive home of the WWE’s flagship weekly wrestling program in the US, Canada, UK, and Latin America, among other territories, with additional countries and regions added over time. This is the first time in the show’s 31-year history that WWE Monday Night RAW is available to stream.
Additionally, Netflix will bring WWE’s electrifying content to audiences outside the United States, including SmackDown, NXT, and events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.
