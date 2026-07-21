John Cena has shared some behind-the-scenes details from his final singles match against AJ Styles, including why he refused to perform one of Rey Mysterio’s signature moves and how an unscripted tribute to Styles landed him in trouble with WWE management.

The new season of WWE Unreal, which premiered today, focuses on several major storylines, including Cena’s retirement tour, AJ Lee’s WWE return and the continued rise of Bron Breakker and the company’s next generation of stars.

During the series, Cena reflected on his final showdown with Styles at Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia. The match featured several tributes to wrestling legends, with fans hoping to see both men recreate signature moves from iconic stars. However, Cena admitted there was one move he had no interest in attempting.

“I can’t do the 619, but I told AJ (Styles), ‘I’ll drop toe hold you.’ You can see me drop toe hold him, and lean against the ropes and I say ‘Clothesline me, clothesline me so I don’t have to do this move.’”

John Cena talked about the moment during his match with AJ Styles when the fans started calling out the names of the move. He didn't want to do the 619, so he told AJ to clothesline him instead. AJ heard it and did exactly like Cena told him WWE Unreal Season -3 pic.twitter.com/EScMwCRQSl — DREAM (@DreamWresling) July 21, 2026

Cena also discussed a memorable moment before the match when he handed ring announcer Alicia Taylor a handwritten introduction for Styles. The personalized introduction celebrated Styles’ accomplishments across NJPW, TNA and WWE and was not part of WWE’s planned script. According to Cena, while he felt it was the right way to honor his longtime rival, the decision ultimately led to some minor backstage heat with WWE officials after the show.

Season three of WWE: Unreal premieres on Netflix on July 21.