Seth Rollins’ shoulder injury at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth forced WWE to dramatically alter its creative direction, with WWE Unreal Season 3 revealing just how significant the fallout was behind the scenes.

Rollins suffered the injury while attempting a coast-to-coast headbutt on Cody Rhodes during the event. Although he successfully landed the move, the injury sidelined him until his return at Elimination Chamber 2026 and forced him to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship, bringing his momentum to an abrupt halt.

The Netflix docuseries shows that Rollins’ injury prompted WWE to scrap its planned main event direction for the remainder of 2025. During a creative meeting, the whiteboard outlining future plans was wiped clean, signaling a complete reset. Triple H also recalled speaking to Rollins immediately after the match.

“I remember getting in the ring to put the title on him, I looked at him and said, ‘How bad is it?’ He said, ‘I’m f**ked.’”

The injury also led to Rollins being written off television on the October 13, 2025 episode of Monday Night Raw, where Bron Breakker destroyed him with a Spear in the closing moments of the show. The angle marked Rollins’ exit from The Vision and established Breakker as the faction’s new leader.

Episode two of WWE Unreal Season 3 also features footage of Rollins speaking with Breakker before filming the segment, encouraging him not to hold anything back during the attack.

“Do not f**k with that Spear. Hit me hard as a motherf**ker. Just like you would normally. This is a moment they’re gonna replay for years. Do as you would anybody else. Just eat me.”

Rollins then walked Breakker through exactly how he wanted the spot to play out.

“As much of a running start as you can, and I’ll have the title, so when I do it, I’ll have the title here,” Rollins said while gesturing. “I’ll come, and then go flying, just like you do on the floor. Just, like, send it, boom. I’ll send the title. I’ll flat-back for you, and I’ll do it sound. Don’t fade it. I’ll be fine. It’s the last bump I’m taking for six months, so make it a good one.”

Also during season three of WWE Unreal on Netflix, John Cena revealed why he told AJ Styles not to do a certain WWE legends move during their memorable bout with multiple tributes to wrestling legends.