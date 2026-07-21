WWE Unreal Season 3 has revealed that Bron Breakker was originally in line for a major push at the 2026 Royal Rumble before WWE ultimately changed direction.

During the Netflix docuseries, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque explained that WWE seriously considered having Breakker win the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, but concerns over whether the timing was right led the company to rethink the plan. Triple H admitted there were questions about whether Breakker was ready for the pressure that comes with such a significant victory and whether fans would embrace the decision.

“The risk with Bron Breakker is everything from, can he actually do it? Can he mentally handle it? Will fans accept it? So you have to really be sure,” stated Triple H.

Levesque also acknowledged the concern that giving Breakker such a major accomplishment too soon could have been viewed as forcing him onto the audience.

“You can make a shocking moment out of it, but I still worry a little bit that it just feels like you’re just shoving him down your throat,” he stated. “I think we just need to think about it a little.”

Although WWE ultimately went in a different direction, Breakker’s momentum was soon halted anyway. On the Raw following the Royal Rumble premium live event, he suffered a hernia injury that kept him sidelined until WrestleMania.

Also during season three of WWE Unreal on Netflix, John Cena revealed why he told AJ Styles not to do a certain WWE legends move during their memorable bout with multiple tributes to wrestling legends.

WWE Unreal Season 3 premiered on Netflix on July 21.