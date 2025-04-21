The world of WWE is sometimes too real.

Other times it’s unreal.

WWE’s newest original series coming to Netflix will focus on the latter.

During Sunday night’s WrestleMania 41 broadcast, longtime WWE commentator Michael Cole revealed that a brand-new docuseries titled WWE Unreal is set to premiere this summer. The series will offer fans a rare look behind the curtain, highlighting the inner workings of WWE, including exclusive insight into the company’s writer’s room.

This upcoming project is part of WWE’s multi-year partnership with Netflix, which was announced last year. Early discussions about the collaboration hinted at a docuseries in the style of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which has played a major role in bringing F1 into the mainstream. That series recently wrapped up its seventh season on Netflix.

Netflix has increasingly embraced sports docuseries as part of its content lineup. The golf-centered Full Swing is heading into its fourth season, and the newly launched The Clubhouse spotlights Major League Baseball through the lens of the 2024 Boston Red Sox.

While specific details about WWE Unreal—including its episode count or featured personalities—haven’t been disclosed yet, Netflix’s recent sports docuseries typically range from seven to ten episodes per season. Fans can likely expect a similar format when WWE Unreal drops later this year.