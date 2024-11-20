The brackets for the next WWE Speed tournament are set.

Following the conclusion of the November 20 episode of WWE Speed on X, which saw Dragon Lee defeat Andrade to become new WWE Speed Champion, the entire brackets for the new WWE Speed Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament were unveiled.

The tourney kicks off next week on Wednesday, November 27, with Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green in first-round action.

Also in first-round action will be Natalya vs. B-Fab, Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre and Ivy Nile vs. Michin.

Check out the complete bracket setup for the new WWE Speed Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament via the photo embedded below.

Make sure to check back here every Wednesday afternoon for complete WWE Speed on X results.