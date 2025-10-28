So what was all the cryptic vignettes about?

The answer has finally arrived!

During the Tuesday, October 28 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the full video that WWE shared snippets from as cryptic vignettes seven different times throughout Sunday and Monday was finally released.

What was it all about?

As we reported here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday afternoon … it’s all about promotion for WrestleMania 42 next year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The video shows WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque walking into a room and sitting down at a table, where Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman and CM Punk are also seated and gambling.

WWE released the video to promote the release of two-day combo tickets now being available for next year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to return to “Sin City” for the second year in a row, as the show will once again emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Where the greatest Superstars step onto the grandest stage. In Las Vegas… it’s anyone’s game,” a caption to WWE’s two-day WrestleMania 42 combo ticket announcement began. “2-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 42 on April 18 & 19 AllegiantStadm are on sale NOW!”

The official description for the video uploaded to WWE’s official YouTube channel reads as follows:

WrestleMania 42 promo | Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar put their chips on the table, as the stage is set for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on April 18 & 19, 2026. WrestleMania 2-Day combo tickets are on-sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Watch the complete WrestleMania 42 video via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, for the best WWE WrestleMania 42 results coverage on the world wide web!