Doctor Doom has arrived in WWE.

During the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 premium live event at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, WWE showcased its latest collaboration with Marvel Studios.

Following the in-ring segment that saw John Cena officially invite Kevin Owens to participate in the inaugural John Cena Classic, Doctor Doom appeared on the entrance stage as part of a promotion for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie.

There is no confirmation as to who was portraying the Marvel character during the appearance.

As part of the collaboration, WWE and Marvel have released five new collectible championship title belts featuring designs inspired by The Avengers, Doctor Doom, X-Men and The Fantastic Four.

The following titles are available through Fanatics:

* WWE x Marvel Avengers: Doomsday The Avengers Legacy Title Belt – $699.99

* WWE x Marvel Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom Legacy Title Belt – $699.99

* WWE x Marvel Avengers: Doomsday X-Men Legacy Title Belt – $699.99

* WWE x Marvel Avengers: Doomsday The Fantastic Four Legacy Title Belt – $699.99

* WWE x Marvel Avengers: Doomsday World Heavyweight Championship Signature Series Title Belt – $649.99

The official promotional description for the World Heavyweight Championship Signature Series Title Belt reads as follows:

“All roads lead to Doomsday! To celebrate the release of Avengers: Doomsday, WWE and Marvel Studios have teamed up to bring the Marvel Universe and WWE Universe together with the official Doomsday Signature Series Title. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship gets a Doomsday makeover, complete with a Doctor Doom green strap and Avengers logos, to help fans prepare for Doomsday.”

All roads lead to Doomsday! To celebrate the release of Avengers: Doomsday, WWE and Marvel Studios have teamed up to bring the Marvel Universe and WWE Universe together with official Signature Series Titles! Shop here 👉 https://t.co/IeNGrwPFbL https://t.co/pBbjDSR9JU — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026