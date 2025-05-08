Two new championship titles have been officially introduced in WWE’s EVOLVE brand.

During the May 7th edition of WWE EVOLVE, NXT’s Stevie Turner—referred to as the “Prime Minister”—presented the newly minted WWE EVOLVE Championship and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship.

The inaugural champions for both divisions will be crowned through fatal four-way elimination bouts.

On the women’s side, three of the four contenders have been revealed: Wendy Choo, Kali Armstrong, and Kendal Grey are all set to battle for the title in three weeks.

Meanwhile, Sean Legacy has been announced as one of four competitors vying for the EVOLVE Championship on the men’s side, with that match scheduled to take place in four weeks.

