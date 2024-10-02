WWE NXT has a new look.

For the debut episode of the weekly WWE NXT on The CW Network prime time Tuesday night series on October 1 at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, a new show open aired, which featured the brand new WWE NXT logo.

Additionally, Shawn Michaels surfaced on social media to share the official WWE NXT on CW poster for the weekly Tuesday night show.

Check out the new show open, the new logo and the NXT on CW poster below.