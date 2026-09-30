WWE has unveiled the official poster for its upcoming return to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

The artwork features Cody Rhodes prominently in the center, with Randy Orton and Penta pictured on one side and CM Punk on the other.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 7, from Riyadh Season Stadium at King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will mark the eighth installment in WWE’s Crown Jewel series.

No matches have officially been announced for the show as of this writing.

Based on the format WWE has used for recent Crown Jewel events, the card is expected to feature the reigning men’s and women’s world champions from Raw and SmackDown competing against each other, provided the respective championships do not change hands beforehand.

That would currently mean World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns against Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn on the men’s side, while Women’s Champion Chelsea Green would face Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer on the women’s side.

Additional matches and details for WWE Crown Jewel 2026 are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.