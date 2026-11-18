WWE has unveiled the official promotional poster for the 2027 Royal Rumble premium live event.

With tickets going on sale to the general public on Wednesday, November 18, WWE released the poster for the annual event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 6, 2027, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Roman Reigns is prominently featured on the poster alongside his World Heavyweight Championship, confirming that “The Tribal Chief” is being advertised for the show. State Farm Stadium is also pictured in the background.

“30 Superstars. One opportunity at greatness,” reads the official tagline.

For now, Reigns remains involved in the ongoing rivalry between The Bloodline and The 946. The two factions are scheduled to collide in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on November 28.

The 2027 Royal Rumble will be held in Arizona as part of a larger agreement between WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings and the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance. The partnership also includes events involving UFC, Zuffa Boxing and Professional Bull Riders.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/6 for live WWE Royal Rumble 2027 Results coverage.