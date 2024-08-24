The first-ever WWE Women’s Speed tournament is ready to commence.
WWE revealed on this evening’s SmackDown that the Women’s Speed tournament will kick off on September 4th, with the winner being crowned champion. The participants and match brackets are:
-Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY
-Naomi vs. Blair Davenport
-Elektra Lopez vs. Kairi Sane
-Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven
