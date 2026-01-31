WWE Superstars can get ready to start pointing at the WrestleMania sign in the rafters at events.

Starting today.

Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event on Saturday afternoon in Saudi Arabia, WWE unveiled the official WrestleMania 42 sign that will be hanging high in the stadium at today’s show, and all WWE events leading up to this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in “Sin City” this April.

During the Countdown to WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh pre-show, a special segment was included that saw the unveiling of the WrestleMania Vegas sign for WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 18 and April 19, 2026.

