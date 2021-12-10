Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano are reportedly free agents from WWE.

WWE reportedly removed Gargano and O’Reilly from their internal roster this afternoon, according to PWInsider. Both wrestlers chose not to sign new contracts, and their previous WWE NXT deals expired at midnight.

O’Reilly and Gargano are both free agents and able to work for any company they want. It remains to be seen if they are talking with AEW or Impact Wrestling, but we will keep you updated.

Gargano took to Twitter today and announced his new Pro Wrestling Tees store, which you can see linked below.

He wrote, “‘You will never fail if you bet on yourself’ I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support you have shown me these past few days. I hope you continue to follow me on this next part of my journey! [red heart emoji]”

Gargano also announced that he will be releasing content via new channels on Twitch and YouTube, which are also linked below.

“But wait.. there’s more! Change is scary (especially with a baby on the way) but I’m excited to be able to take this time to dip my toes in some new ventures as well.. I’ve been promising new content for a while! @Twitch @YouTube,” he wrote.

O’Reilly has not made any new tweets as of this writing.

O’Reilly signed with WWE in July 2017. He leaves the company as a three-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and the winner of the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with Adam Cole.

Gargano first started working with WWE in June 2015, but later signed a unique contract in April 2016 that allowed him to continue working indie dates. He signed a full-time contract in July 2016. Gargano leaves NXT as the first-ever Triple Crown Champion for the brand, and a one-time NXT Champion, a one-time NXT Tag Team Champions, and a three-time NXT North American Champion.

Stay tuned for more on what’s next for Gargano and O’Reilly. Below are both of Gargano’s new tweets:

"You will never fail if you bet on yourself" I can't thank you all enough for the love and support you have shown me these past few days. I hope you continue to follow me on this next part of my journey! ❤️https://t.co/MAqsnbRVc1 pic.twitter.com/xZek8HKymc — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 10, 2021

But wait.. there's more! Change is scary (especially with a baby on the way) but I'm excited to be able to take this time to dip my toes in some new ventures as well.. I've been promising new content for a while! @Twitch @YouTubehttps://t.co/DbL6plptWfhttps://t.co/muwNuRUWjE — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 10, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.