WWE has updated the official roster bio for Cody Rhodes, and as requested by the man himself, there’s no mention of Stardust.

WWE did not update Rhodes’ bio until some time on Sunday. As of around 5am ET on Sunday morning, the URL for Rhodes’ official WWE roster page still had the name, image and bio for Stardust. However, the changes were made on Sunday afternoon and now the bio includes the following:

Son of the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, the highly proficient Cody Rhodes made his mark in WWE from 2007 to 2016 by capturing two Intercontinental Championships and six Tag Team Championships. Although he was some times “dashing,” Rhodes was far more than a pretty face. Boasting a dangerous arsenal and a tremendous knowledge of the squared circle, Rhodes battled everyone from Randy Orton to The Miz to Rey Mysterio and so many more. After departing from WWE to explore other opportunities, “The American Nightmare” returned at WrestleMania 38 as Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ surprise opponent — handpicked by WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon. Cody Rhodes is back and that’s undeniable.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Cody’s recent comments on how he asked WWE to leave Stardust in the past when negotiating his new multi-year contract.

It’s interesting to note that Rhodes’ roster page does not have him listed for RAW or SmackDown as of this writing, but word is that he is still planned to be a RAW Superstar.

Rhodes previously stated on Instagram how he was looking forward to having a live mic on the RAW After WrestleMania tonight. It looks like there will be no kind of heel turn or anything like that as PWInsider has reiterated that Rhodes is listed internally as a babyface on the red brand.

On a related note, WWE Shop released three new Cody t-shirts this weekend, which you can see below. All three shirts are going for $27.99 each. Rhodes noted on his Instagram Stories this weekend how it was “wonderful to collaborate” with Bruce Prichard and Joe from WWE Creative Services on the t-shirt designs. Joe may be a reference to Joe Giorno, WWE’s current Senior Creative Director of Global Licensing and former Associate Creative Director/Senior Art Director, but Cody didn’t clarify.

Brandi Rhodes was at WrestleMania Saturday with their daughter Liberty. As seen in the tweets below, Brandi tweeted about how proud she was of Cody, and posted a photo of the family in one of the suites at AT&T Stadium.

