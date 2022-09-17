A press conference with Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been announced for Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. The event will be held at the Dawg House Saloon & Sports Book, and will stream live on WWE’s social media channels at 3:30pm ET. The press conference is also open to the public.

As reported before, multiple sources have reported that WWE has plans to do Paul vs. Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, there’s now some fan speculation on WWE possibly doing some sort of multi-man match at Crown Jewel, perhaps Reigns and Sami Zayn and/or WWE NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa vs. Paul and Ricochet and/or Madcap Moss.

The earlier reports noted that Paul vs. Reigns was set to be the Crown Jewel main event, but it wasn’t clear if the Undisputed WWE Universal Title will be on the line. Paul noted during tonight’s SmackDown that he’s coming for Reigns’ title.

Tonight’s SmackDown opened up with Paul coming to the ring. He talked about his recent podcast interview with Reigns, and how he said he wants to wrestle Reigns after Reigns left the studio that day. Paul said he’s put together a press conference in Vegas tomorrow, and if Reigns is man enough, he’ll show up for a face-to-face.

Paul Heyman’s voice then interrupted, and Heyman made his first appearance since taking the F5 from Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam in late July. Heyman came out with Sikoa, Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Heyman commented that if there’s anyone outside of WWE who could be a Paul Heyman Guy, it’s Logan. After the back & forth in the ring with Heyman and Paul, Heyman suggested Paul pick a fight with someone else, while Paul asked what The Bloodline was so afraid of because it’s only a press conference. Paul also wondered what will happen when he wins the title from Reigns with one punch, and drops him like a sack of potatoes. Heyman insulted Paul, and his brother Jake Paul, who was not there, then called on Sikoa to take care of Paul. Paul commented on how he bets he can knock Heyman out and still exit the ring before Sikoa can get to him. Sami then entered the ring to a pop, and promised Solo and Heyman he’d take care of this. Zayn wondered if Heyman was the right guy to come and handle Paul, and if Reigns should’ve picked him to handle Paul instead. A frustrated Heyman then tossed the mic and exited the ring. Sami approached Paul and went to explain how things are done around WWE, but Paul dropped him with a punch. Paul taunted Sami while he was down, and Solo hit the ring with The Usos but Paul retreated. Ricochet’s music then hit and out he came to join Paul on the entrance-way as The Bloodline, minus The Tribal Chief, looked on from ringside.

SmackDown came back from the first commercial break with Ricochet defeating Zayn in singles action, despite interference from The Usos. Paul watched the match from ringside in Ricochet’s corner, while The Bloodline represented Zayn. After the match, The Bloodline teased an attack on Ricochet and Paul, but Moss ran down to make the save with a steel chair. The Bloodline was later featured in another backstage segment. The Usos hyped their younger brother up before his title defense against Moss, and offered to go out with him to have his back, but Solo denied them and said Jey Uso was off his game earlier. Solo then invited Zayn to accompany him to the ring, and that did not sit well with The Usos.

Sikoa then successfully defended his NXT North American Title over Moss after we saw how Sikoa won the title from Carmelo Hayes on the NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary show this past Tuesday. This marked the first time the title has been defended on main roster TV, and the first singles title for Moss. The title defense saw interference from Zayn.

WWE also announced that Reigns will make his return to SmackDown next Friday night in Salt Lake City.

We should know more on Paul vs. Reigns after tomorrow’s press conference in Las Vegas.

As previously reported, Paul was earlier announced for tonight’s SmackDown from Anaheim, but WWE’s announcement did not mention the earlier “implied challenge” issued from Paul to Reigns after Reigns appeared on Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast earlier this week. WWE covered the challenge on their website, and Reigns ended up tweeting Heyman to tell him to “handle” Logan, and Heyman said he would. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H then stepped in and invited Paul to SmackDown. You can click here for Paul’s comments on being ready for a Reigns match, and the related tweets can be found below.

A potential Paul vs. Reigns match has led to some mainstream media coverage for WWE this week, and it was rumored that WWE might book a match between the two. Paul has been close with WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the past, so it will be interesting to see if there’s some sort of tie-in there. Reigns has been rumored to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39 next year, and he discussed the potential match on Paul’s podcast earlier this week.

Paul signed a WWE contract earlier this summer, which puts him with the company through 2023. He made his in-ring debut back at WrestleMania 38 in April, teaming with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. Paul then defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam at the end of July in his singles debut.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are the aforementioned posts, along with related shots from tonight’s SmackDown in Anaheim:

BREAKING: @WWERomanReigns will be in Las Vegas TOMORROW for a press conference with @LoganPaul at 3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT, LIVE on WWE's social channels! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2ObIVcRUbv — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2022

MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT TUNE IN https://t.co/w3LMWOd9AG — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 16, 2022

I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!.

Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle https://t.co/vbWgX74ZAW — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 14, 2022

. @WWERomanReigns I am in receipt of your command, and I shall indeed bestow upon @LoganPaul the wisdom he so desperately lacks. My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED! https://t.co/POq1vmwngZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 15, 2022

Exactly how do you plan on handling me? https://t.co/cUuh1cWHvB — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 15, 2022

…It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to “handle” their issues with one another … consider this an invite for #Smackdown tomorrow night! https://t.co/99Rh9SJY4a — Triple H (@TripleH) September 15, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.