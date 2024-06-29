– Damian Priest was unable to make it to Madison Square Garden due to delayed flight issues. This led to WWE changing his scheduled dark match against “Main Event” Jey Uso at the June 28 taping in New York. The match ended up getting changed to feature Finn Balor against Uso instead.

– WWE Speed tapings saw things set up for the winner of Nathan Frazer vs. Xavier Woods advancing to challenge Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship.

– WWE President Nick Khan was backstage at SmackDown on 6/28 in MSG. WWE NXT Superstar Wes Lee was also backstage at the show.

– WWE was very happy with the ticket sales for this week’s SmackDown at MSG. As noted on the broadcast, Friday’s show marked WWE’s 32nd TV sellout and 47th event sellout in 2024.

– There were “We Want Dijak” chants inside MSG ahead of the show on Friday night. As noted, Dijak was abruptly released from WWE earlier this week.

– Marcus Mathers, Channing Thomas and Facade were among those who served as security guards during the opening segment with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens brawling with The Bloodline. Facade is the one who took the RKO from Orton.

– As seen in the crowd, Lin Manuel Miranda was at the show, as was ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. Obviously NBA players Tyrese Haliburton from the Indiana Pacers and Jalen Brunson from the New York Knicks were there as well.

– There was reportedly considerable frustration behind-the-scenes at MSG during SmackDown on 6/28 due to the very frequent black screen edits throughout the show. One veteran WWE talent noted, “it’s a chore to watch sometimes. I understand censoring ‘f*ck the Pacers,’ but it feels like every segment is edited and it makes us look like it’s our production.”

