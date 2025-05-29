It looks like WWE is upstaging AEW once again.

As noted, All Elite Wrestling announced a couple of weeks ago that the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia will host an exclusive multi-week residency of AEW events, including multiple episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, as well as the annual ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Before they touch down at the iconic Philly-based venue, WWE will run the building first.

One week before the seven-day AEW residency at 2300 Arena begins, WWE will run the venue for their WWE NXT on The CW Network television show on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

The following week, the AEW and ROH seven-day stretch begins at the same 2300 Arena, with the following shows on the following dates:

* Wednesday, August 27 – AEW Dynamite

* Saturday, August 30 – AEW Collision

* Wednesday, September 3 – AEW Dynamite

* Friday, September 5 – ROH Death Before Dishonor

* Saturday, September 6 – AEW Collision

* Wednesday, September 10 – AEW Dynamite

* Thursday, September 11 – Special Taping of AEW Collision

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)