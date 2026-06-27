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In the growing world of Artificial Intelligence, using AI-generated artwork has become more and more the norm.

To sometimes disastrous consequences.

WWE has felt the brunt of these consequences, as a clearly AI-generated promotional graphic to advertise Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam led to an error that immediately went viral on social media.

The company aired a graphic during the WWE Night Of Champions 2026 premium live event on June 27 in Saudi Arabia that showed the official promotional image for Sky vs. Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship, a match that was confirmed after Sky won the 2026 Queen of the Ring and immediately called out Morgan for her guaranteed title shot at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

The problem?

The promotional graphic that appeared included the text ‘WWE SummerSlam: Minnebota” instead of the presumably designated ‘WWE SummerSlam: Minnesota” text.

A small error, but one that could have easily been avoided.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.