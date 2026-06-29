WWE’s latest episode of Raw featured a familiar social media reaction—but according to the streamer involved, it came just one day after the company allegedly had one of her TikTok channels taken down.

Monday night’s Raw opened with a video package recapping Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event. As WWE has done on numerous occasions, the highlight reel included reactions from content creators and streamers to emphasize some of the show’s biggest moments.

Among those featured was Twitch and TikTok streamer Marisa.

However, shortly after the segment aired, Marisa pointed out what she described as an ironic situation. She claimed WWE had successfully gotten her TikTok clips channel banned the day before using one of her reaction videos on national television.

“WWE saw this tweet [and] got our TikTok clips channel banned,” she wrote. “Confirmed.”

She followed up with another post highlighting the apparent contradiction.

“WWE used our clip from [Night Of Champions] but got our clip channel banned,” she continued. “Can’t make this up lol.”

The situation has sparked discussion online, as WWE continues to incorporate fan and streamer reactions into its programming while actively protecting its copyrighted content across social media platforms.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.