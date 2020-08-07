WWE Using Casting Call for RAW Underground Females?

WWE has reportedly sent a new casting call out for female talents, according to Fightful Select.
The call was sent to several talent agencies in July. There’s no word yet on if the call was for extras, wrestlers, or other personalities.
The irony of the casting call was that it ended up getting sent to multiple female talents who have left WWE in the past few years because they’re represented by the agencies.
Word is that the call was likely for the female extras that were used on the RAW Underground debut this past Monday.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch