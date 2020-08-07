WWE Using Casting Call for RAW Underground Females?

WWE has reportedly sent a new casting call out for female talents, according to Fightful Select.

The call was sent to several talent agencies in July. There’s no word yet on if the call was for extras, wrestlers, or other personalities.

The irony of the casting call was that it ended up getting sent to multiple female talents who have left WWE in the past few years because they’re represented by the agencies.

Word is that the call was likely for the female extras that were used on the RAW Underground debut this past Monday.

