Nia Jax says The Bloodline has some backup waiting in the wings if needed.

With the ongoing rivalry between The Bloodline and 946 heating up on WWE television, speculation has continued about whether additional members of the Anoa’i family could eventually become involved.

The addition of Jaida Parker to 946 has also raised questions about whether The Bloodline could bring in female reinforcements of its own, with Jax, Naomi and Tamina among the names frequently mentioned by fans.

During a recent appearance on Keep It Aloha, Jax was asked why she has yet to become an official on-screen member of The Bloodline.

The former WWE Women’s Champion explained that she technically considers herself part of the group already, pointing to the family tree previously shared by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Uh, well technically, I am in The Bloodline. I don’t know if you saw the chart that Dwayne put up, I’m up there. But it all just depends on storyline for wrestling, right? Everybody wants like, why isn’t it just an automatic be in there?”

Jax went on to explain that she appreciates having the opportunity to establish her own identity in WWE without relying on her family connections. However, she made it clear that The Bloodline has several options available if the storyline ever calls for additional support.

“I actually really appreciate the fact that I can carve out my own name by myself that I don’t have to. But if the boys ever needed me, they’ve got Naomi, they’ve got me, they’ve got Tamina, they can always call us whenever its needed. Technically I am in The Bloodline, just not on TV.”